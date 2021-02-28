STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Unique decor products on show at trade fair in Bhubaneswar

Handicrafts, decor products from different states are on the show. Traders from Dubai, Iran, Thailand,  Afghanistan, Malaysia, Lebanon, among other countries have brought their goods.

Published: 28th February 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Former Minister Badri Narayan Patra visiting stalls at the India International Mega Trade Fair at Janata Madian. (Photo | Express)

Former Minister Badri Narayan Patra visiting stalls at the India International Mega Trade Fair at Janata Madian. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The best of home décor and allied requirements, art and craft merchandise are being showcased at the ongoing Home & Décor exhibition and India International Mega Trade Fair at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. Into its 17th edition this year, the fair was inaugurated on February 19 by Law Minister Pratap Jena.

Organised in collaboration with Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI), Bengal Chamber of Commerce  and Industry and GS Marketing Associates, the mega trade fair is witnessing participation of 19 states including Odisha and nine countries this year. While handicrafts, decor products from different states are on the show, traders from Dubai, Iran, Thailand,  Afghanistan, Malaysia, Lebanon and Tunisia have brought in goods unique to their countries. 

Lights being sold at the trade fair. 

“The Home and Decor fair has been receiving a crowd of 12,000 to 15,000 people every day and sales have  been very encouraging so far. One can find the best of the decor and lifestyle products under one roof here. At  least 50,000 unique products are on the show. The fair also showcases the latest developments in the field of real  estate and allied industries”, said Prakash Shah, chairman of the exhibition organising committee, Bengal  Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

One of the highlights of the fair is the furniture range in both traditional and modern designs. Cuttack-based startup Saaj Craft, founded by designer and  entrepreneur Mamata Khemka, is showcasing its entire range of wood-based products including minimal,  space-saving furniture, home decor accessories and gift products. Another startup Indianvillez, dealing with Odisha handicraft and handlooms, hosted a fashion show on Thursday  showcasing handloom range comprising Indo-Western wear, gowns, sarees and lehngas. The fair will conclude on March 1. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar trade fair
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp