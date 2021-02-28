Unique decor products on show at trade fair in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The best of home décor and allied requirements, art and craft merchandise are being showcased at the ongoing Home & Décor exhibition and India International Mega Trade Fair at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. Into its 17th edition this year, the fair was inaugurated on February 19 by Law Minister Pratap Jena.

Organised in collaboration with Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI), Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry and GS Marketing Associates, the mega trade fair is witnessing participation of 19 states including Odisha and nine countries this year. While handicrafts, decor products from different states are on the show, traders from Dubai, Iran, Thailand, Afghanistan, Malaysia, Lebanon and Tunisia have brought in goods unique to their countries.

Lights being sold at the trade fair.

“The Home and Decor fair has been receiving a crowd of 12,000 to 15,000 people every day and sales have been very encouraging so far. One can find the best of the decor and lifestyle products under one roof here. At least 50,000 unique products are on the show. The fair also showcases the latest developments in the field of real estate and allied industries”, said Prakash Shah, chairman of the exhibition organising committee, Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

One of the highlights of the fair is the furniture range in both traditional and modern designs. Cuttack-based startup Saaj Craft, founded by designer and entrepreneur Mamata Khemka, is showcasing its entire range of wood-based products including minimal, space-saving furniture, home decor accessories and gift products. Another startup Indianvillez, dealing with Odisha handicraft and handlooms, hosted a fashion show on Thursday showcasing handloom range comprising Indo-Western wear, gowns, sarees and lehngas. The fair will conclude on March 1.