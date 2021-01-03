STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Baking bread, ITI trainees pick up lessons on entrepreneurship

For students of ITI-Bhubaneswar, the Covid-19 crisis was an opportunity to learn the tricks of baking and marketing food products, writes Sudarsan Maharana.

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Inside the closed classrooms, the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Bhubaneswar has turned the Covid- 19 threat into an opportunity for its students. Even as the institute is yet to reopen, a group of 20 day scholars of Baker and Confectionery, Food Production and Food and Beverages Services trades are in-house learning the tricks of healthy baking, branding and marketing their products.

The students are baking bread and cookies using wheat, millets and oats and also selling the food products commercially. While a major part of the profit goes back to the State government, the students earn around `500 towards the products they sell. Principal of ITI-Bhubaneswar Jeetamitra Satpathy said previously trainees of the three trades were sent to bakeries and hotels for training and practical work. This, however, had to be stopped after lockdown was imposed in March.

Students of bakery trade attending a training session

“Training of students was affected as ITI remained closed till July. Although Unlock started, the risk of Covid-19 was very much there. We decided to train at least the day scholars with adherence to Covid-19 protocols, so that they do not sit idle at home”, she said. The ITI-Bhubaneswar signed a memorandum with a citybased organisation Prerana for the training the students in not just baking but also packaging and branding.

The trainees started learning making bread, cookies and cupcakes besides flaxseed ladoo, varieties of pickles, Amla juice, lemon concentrate and mango squash along with packaging and branding. They are currently selling products worth around `40,000 a month. Satpathy said the whole thing started as an experiment but in the process, the students are learning the modalities of the food processing industry and marketing. “Through this in-house training initiative, we could be directly connected to the market and understand how the industry performs.

This could not have been possible had I undergone training in a bakery or hotel”, said Sanjiv Pattnaik, a trainee. The concept of in-house training is now getting popular among other ITIs. “The marketing of the food products is being done through the organisation and word-ofmouth and the response has been good. People are liking the products because of their taste and quality”, said the Principal, who plans to take this up on a bigger-scale after the institute reopens.

