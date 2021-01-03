STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid testing comes to a halt in Cuttack

Covid Nodal Officer Dr Umesh Ray said the Covid test has resumed in two UPHCs at CDA and Chauliaganj, and City Hospital here with the help of existing 25 pc health staff on Saturday.

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Amid resurgence of Covid-19 cases in rural areas of Cuttack, the district administration has stopped testing and contact tracing exercise for the last two days, posing a fresh threat for spread of the highly contagious infection. As per reports, cases have been reported in clusters from Kantapada, Narasinghpur, Athagarh and Tangi blocks in the last few days forcing the administration to go for declaring three localities as containment zones. However, testing and contact tracing have come to a halt across the district on Thursday and Friday due to shortage of manpower after disengagement of 75 per cent staff engaged on temporary basis in Covid duty. 

“We could not conduct testing and contact tracing during the last two days after the temporary health staff were removed on December 31 as per the direction of the State government. We are waiting for a fresh order from the government for re-engagement of the required staff to start testing and contact tracing,” said CDMO Satyabrata Chhotray.

Covid Nodal Officer Dr Umesh Ray said the Covid test has resumed in two UPHCs at CDA and Chauliaganj, and City Hospital here with the help of existing 25 pc health staff on Saturday. “We have sought permission from the government for re-engagement of 32 health personnel including ANMs and LTs in the district. Effort is on to resume Covid test at different hospitals as soon as possible,” he said.

