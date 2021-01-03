CP has evolved since 2008: Odisha DGP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: DGP Abhay on Saturday said that Commissionerate Police has evolved over the years and is delivering much better results than it was anticipated initially. “Since its inception in 2008, Commissionerate Police has grown. There are now demands from other parts of the State to set-up a similar establishment,” said Abhay at the 13th Raising Day of the Commissionerate Police.

The DGP commended the Twin City police for launching special drives against food adulteration in Cuttack last year. He also appreciated the police for detecting the India Infoland limited (IIFL) heist, two bank robberies, a theft from an ATM kiosk and for taking action against organised crimes in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

On the occasion, Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said that the crackdown against organised crimes will continue vigorously in the coming days. Sarangi said there was a need to bring more areas in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar under the CCTV surveillance in order to curb crimes in the Twin City. About 15 drones will be procured in the coming days and at least three of them will be utilised to keep surveillance in the Capital city,” he added.

Around 117 anti-socials were apprehended for demanding extortion, 16 detained under the National Security Act, 29 externed and 446 booked under 110 CrPC in 2020, he added. Police have seized 63 illegal firearms including 50 from Cuttack, registered 21 cases against food adulteration and nabbed 25 persons, recovered 438 stolen two-wheelers and 1,119 mobile phones last year.

The Police Commissioner lauded the efforts of police personnel and officers for their involvement in disaster management and response to the coronavirus pandemic without having any prior experience. In the line of duty, seven personnel of Commissionerate Police succumbed and 1,561 were infected.