Developed castes to be excluded from OBC list

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) Justice Raghunath Biswal on Saturday said the castes which have developed in socio-economic parameters will be excluded from the OBC list and those not finding mention in the list will be included.The OSCBC started functioning from Saturday with the Chairperson and other members, Navneeta Rath, Mitali Chinara and Prasanna Kumar Patra assuming charge. The Commission will undertake survey of social and educational conditions of the people belonging to OBCs in Odisha so that social and educational deprivation of various communities of the State can be addressed.

The Commission will also hear other problems concerning interest and welfare of backward classes. The Chairperson said the Commission will submit its report in this regard to the government after scrutinising the socio-economic caste survey. The government had constituted the Commission under the chairmanship of Justice Biswal, a former judge of the Orissa High Court, as per the provisions of the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1993. The Cabinet had earlier passed a resolution to move the Centre for socio-economic caste survey during the general census.

Responding to queries from mediapersons on the quantum of quota to be fixed, Justice Biswal said it will depend on quantifiable data including the percentage of OBC population to the total populations of the State. A clear picture will emerge after creation of a database on various parameters to determine OBC population, he added. With the demand for implementation of 27 per cent (pc) reservations for OBC and SEBC (socially and economically backward classes) growing louder, Justice Biswal said the Commission will arrive at a decision only after examining all the factors as per the recommendations of Mandal Commission.

He said a few states including Karnataka have already crossed the 27 pc quota for OBCs. A census of backward classes will be done on the basis of Mandal Commission report. If necessary, the percentage of quota will be increased after examination of data. “By functioning of the Commission, a long pending demand of the backward classes of the State has been fulfilled,” a release issued by the government said.

The government had been targeted by BJP recently for not implementing reservation for OBCs in jobs and admission in educational institutions.

BJD national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha Member Sasmit Patra had said in a tweet, “Biju Janata Dal State Council this month passed a resolution for implementation of OBC reservation in Odisha. The State government is at an advanced stage of for implementation in this regard.”