Odisha records 20% growth in GST collection

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has recorded a growth of 20.01 per cent (pc) in gross GST collection in December, 2020, the highest among all major states in the country. The collection of CGST, IGST, SGST and Cess last month was `2,860.2 crore against `2,383.29 crore during the corresponding month in 2019. The collection of SGST and IGST in December was `765.26 crore and `965.75 crore in comparison to `726.29 crore and `696.04 crore respectively during the same period in 2019. The IGST collection recorded a growth of 38.75 pc, the highest in a month during the current financial year.

The total non-GST collection (from petrol and liquor) of `701 crore is also the highest in a month during the current fiscal, registering a growth of 16.72 pc. The collection was `600.6 crore during December, 2019. However, the collection of GST from mining sector continues to be sluggish as many mines are non-operational. The progressive SGST collection (April-December) continued to be negative as the total revenue was `5,778.76 crore against `6,387.47 crore during the same period previous year.

The collection is expected to improve in the coming months with gradual opening up of most sectors as well as increase in government expenditure in infrastructure projects and increase in public consumption.

Commissioner (Commercial Tax and GST) SK Lohani said the progressive shortfall was around seven pc. The revenue collection in the last two quarters has been impressive and hopefully the shortfall will be recovered by March 31, he said.

The CT and GST wing has been focusing on increasing the tax base of GST with constant survey and registration. As many as 35,461 new entities have been brought under the tax fold in the current fiscal till December. All circles have been instructed to ensure at least 90 pc return filing within due date. Meanwhile, the State government has extended the last date of furnishing of annual return under Section 44 of Odisha GST Act, 2017 for 2019- 20 from December 31 to February 28.