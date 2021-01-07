Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation plans surprise checks in city schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With schools in the State Capital reopening partially from January 8, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday convened a meeting with the government and private school authorities to take stock of the measures being put in place by them for students’ safety and check spread of Covid-19. Officials said surprise checking will be conducted by the BMC zonal level authorities and officials of School and Mass Education department at the district level to find whether schools are following the Covid-19 advisory and SOPs issued by the government.

The preparatory meeting was chaired by Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary who stressed on mandatory use of masks, hand wash and adequate social distancing. Schools that have been used by BMC as testing facilities will be disinfected by it, Chaudhary said. He said that if required the civic body will also help schools in testing of symptomatic cases in school campuses.