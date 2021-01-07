STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid test no longer needed for Lingaraj entry

Published: 07th January 2021

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Devotees will no longer have to undergo Covid-19 test to enter the Lingaraj shrine.  Only those with symptoms will have to undergo testing and would be allowed entry into the temple if their report is negative, said Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary. “Devotees will undergo thermal screening and those not having any symptoms will be allowed entry,” he said.

The civic body had set up two camps for antigen test of devotees for their entry inside the temple after it was reopened for all on January 3. BMC also lifted the restriction imposed on entry of senior citizens and children below 10 years age into the temple. The shrine is open for people of all age groups from this day, read a BMC notification released on the day. Meanwhile, all the religious institutions coming within the Cuttack Municipal Corporation(CMC) limits will open from Thursday with strict observance of Covid-19 safety protocols. The CMC on Wednesday issued SOP for reopening of the religious institutions. The managing committees of the religious institutions will have to ensure a token system of entry. A safe distance of 6 ft should be maintained between two people.

