Youth held with illegal firearm at Biju Patnaik International Airport

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) intercepted a 21-year-old youth at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the Capital city for carrying a country-made revolver. He was later arrested by the Commissionerate Police.

The firearm was detected in the check-in baggage of the youth identified as Rama Chandra Jena of Krushnaprasad in Puri district. Jena was supposed to board an AirAsia flight at 8 pm from Bhubaneswar to Chennai via Bengaluru. He was detained at about 6.08 pm and handed over to Airport police station along with the gun, said a CISF personnel.

As he could not produce any valid documents of the gun, AirAsia security in-charge Prashant Dasmohapatra lodged a police complaint and Airport police registered a case against him under Section 25(1-B) of the Arms Act. Investigation is on to ascertain whether Jena has any criminal antecedents and from where he procured the gun. Sources said Jena works with a construction company in Chennai as a supervisor.

“Jena told the police that he had found the gun in his village a few days back and out of curiosity he had kept the weapon in his bag. However, he forgot to take it out while leaving from his village earlier in the day,” they added.Police said no ammunition was recovered from his possession.