Helpline launched to curb cyber crimes in Bhubaneswar 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In view of rising number of cyber crimes in the State Capital, the Commissionerate Police on Thursday launched a Sahayata desk and released a helpline number for the city residents against cyber fraudsters.

The citizens can contact the desk by dialling 7440006709 to receive police assistance in blocking bank accounts and mobile phone numbers of the cyber fraudsters. “Cyber fraudsters often use single SIM several times for cheating different citizens. The desk officers will ensure that once a cyber crime by using a particular number is reported then it is blocked immediately so that the miscreant will not be able to use the same SIM again,” said Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi.

Citizens can lodge complaints of fraudulent transactions from their bank accounts and Sahayata desk will trace where the money was eventually deposited. The account in which the stolen money is deposited will be blocked by the police and efforts will be made to recover the amount. Senior citizens who are not able to visit the police stations can lodge complaints over the telephone, Sarangi added.

The desk consisting of a sub-inspector and seven constables will operate from the Special Squad office.

They will work under the supervision of Special Squad ACP Sanjeev Satpathy. Earlier, police used to request the bank to block an account for fraud. However, the Sahayata desk officers can now block the accounts in an online platform developed for the police by the Ministry of Home Affairs.Though the new facility is exclusively meant for Capital City residents, the help desk received over 100 calls from various parts of the State on Thursday.