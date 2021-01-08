STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Helpline launched to curb cyber crimes in Bhubaneswar 

The desk consisting of a sub-inspector and seven constables will operate from the Special Squad office. 

Published: 08th January 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes..

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In view of rising number of cyber crimes in the State Capital, the Commissionerate Police on Thursday launched a Sahayata desk and released a helpline number for the city residents against cyber fraudsters.

The citizens can contact the desk by dialling 7440006709 to receive police assistance in blocking bank accounts and mobile phone numbers of the cyber fraudsters. “Cyber fraudsters often use single SIM several times for cheating different citizens. The desk officers will ensure that once a cyber crime by using a particular number is reported then it is blocked immediately so that the miscreant will not be able to use the same SIM again,” said Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi.

Citizens can lodge complaints of fraudulent transactions from their bank accounts and Sahayata desk will trace where the money was eventually deposited. The account in which the stolen money is deposited will be blocked by the police and efforts will be made to recover the amount. Senior citizens who are not able to visit the police stations can lodge complaints over the telephone, Sarangi added.

The desk consisting of a sub-inspector and seven constables will operate from the Special Squad office. 
They will work under the supervision of Special Squad ACP Sanjeev Satpathy. Earlier, police used to request the bank to block an account for fraud. However, the Sahayata desk officers can now block the accounts in an online platform developed for the police by the Ministry of Home Affairs.Though the new facility is exclusively meant for Capital City residents, the help desk received over 100 calls from various parts of the State on Thursday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp