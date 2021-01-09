Accused rapist denies to undergo narco test before Juvenile Justice Board

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 17-year-old boy arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for allegedly raping and killing a minor girl in Nayagarh district refused to undergo narco-analysis test before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Friday.

The SIT had filed an application before the Board for narco test of the child in conflict with law (CCL) and its hearing was held on the day. During the hearing, the accused gave in writing that he is not willing for the test.

According to Supreme Court’s 2010 order, the consent of an accused given in front of a judicial court is mandatory to conduct a narco test on him/her. The accused has been claiming to have no links with the gruesome murder of the five-year-old girl in Jadupur village in July last year and the narco test could have helped him in proving his innocence, said sources.

SIT officers were certain that the accused will refuse to undergo the narco test. The denial for undergoing the test will go in support of the prosecution during the trial of the case as the accused’s move has created a presumption against him that he is attempting to suppress the facts, they added.

A POCSO Court in Nayagarh on Tuesday termed the accused as a CCL after his counsel submitted his birth and school certificates to prove his age. The court had ordered that the JJB will decide the SIT application for his narco test. Meanwhile, SIT has filed an application for brain mapping of the accused.