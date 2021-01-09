STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Accused rapist denies to undergo narco test before Juvenile Justice Board

The Special Investigation Team had filed an application before the Board for narco test of the child in conflict with law and its hearing was held on the day.

Published: 09th January 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

SIT officers were certain that the accused will refuse to undergo the narco test. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 17-year-old boy arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for allegedly raping and killing a minor girl in Nayagarh district refused to undergo narco-analysis test before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Friday. 

The SIT had filed an application before the Board for narco test of the child in conflict with law (CCL) and its hearing was held on the day. During the hearing, the accused gave in writing that he is not willing for the test. 

According to Supreme Court’s 2010 order, the consent of an accused given in front of a judicial court is mandatory to conduct a narco test on him/her. The accused has been claiming to have no links with the gruesome murder of the five-year-old girl in Jadupur village in July last year and the narco test could have helped him in proving his innocence, said sources.

SIT officers were certain that the accused will refuse to undergo the narco test. The denial for undergoing the test will go in support of the prosecution during the trial of the case as the accused’s move has created a presumption against him that he is attempting to suppress the facts, they added. 

A POCSO Court in Nayagarh on Tuesday termed the accused as a CCL after his counsel submitted his birth and school certificates to prove his age. The court had ordered that the JJB will decide the SIT application for his narco test. Meanwhile, SIT has filed an application for brain mapping of the accused. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rapes in India Rapes POCSO Juvenile Justice Board Special Investigation Team
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp