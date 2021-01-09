AIIMS-Bhubaneswar loses AERB licence for vacancy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has lost the licence of Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) for its diagnostic laboratory under nuclear medicine department after the lone nuclear technologist left his contractual job.

As per the mandate, the laboratory needs a regular employee in the post of nuclear technologist for issue and renewal of licence for conducting different diagnostic tests through Gamma camera.

Gamma camera allows radiologists to carry out scintigraphy scans and tests which provide detailed diagnoses about the functioning of thyroid, heart, lungs and several other organs of the body.

Sources said essential diagnostic tests, including the SPECT-CT have come to a halt forcing patients to pay Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 for some tests at private units which were available only at Rs 100 at the AIIMS.

AIIMS Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane said one medical physicist has been selected for the post of nuclear technologist after the person who was working since long left the job.