STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar loses AERB licence for vacancy

As per the mandate, the laboratory needs a regular employee in the post of nuclear technologist for issue and renewal of licence for conducting different diagnostic tests through Gamma camera.     

Published: 09th January 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has lost the licence of Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) for its diagnostic laboratory under nuclear medicine department after the lone nuclear technologist left his contractual job.

As per the mandate, the laboratory needs a regular employee in the post of nuclear technologist for issue and renewal of licence for conducting different diagnostic tests through Gamma camera.     

Gamma camera allows radiologists to carry out scintigraphy scans and tests which provide detailed diagnoses about the functioning of thyroid, heart, lungs and several other organs of the body. 

Sources said essential diagnostic tests, including the SPECT-CT have come to a halt forcing patients to pay Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 for some tests at private units which were available only at Rs 100 at the AIIMS.   

AIIMS Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane said one medical physicist has been selected for the post of nuclear technologist after the person who was working since long left the job.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS-Bhubaneswar
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp