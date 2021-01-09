Tipplers make merry, cops turn a blind eye in Bhubaneswar

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Consumption of alcohol in public places has turned out to be a menace. With months of Covid restrictions gone, Bhubaneswar Police seems to have gone easy on the violators many of whom are found creating nuisance near residential areas under intoxication.

Although PCR personnel tasked to patrol the lanes and by-lanes are supposed to keep a watch on such problems, they are turning a blind eye making things worse for the public, women in particular.

On an average, the police control room receives 10 to 15 calls every month from people who either complain about the drunkards creating ruckus or tipplers lying on the roads. Callers are from areas like Chandrasekharpur, Nalco Square, Jaydev Vatika, Tamando, Cuttack Road, Laxmisagar and Chakeisiani.

Even posh areas like Forest Park and Sishu Bhawan Square, inhabited by ministers and senior government officers, are not spared. Incidentally, these are sensitive areas from security point of view.

With many liquor off shops in the city not objecting to people consuming liquor near their units, the problem has become rampant. In fact, liquor off-shops in areas like Baramunda, Khandagiri, near Kalinga Studio square and Patrapada allegedly allow people to consume alcohol.

With scant regard to the law, people can also be seen drinking in open fields behind Saheed Nagar puja mandap, in front of NABARD office at Nayapalli besides, near fast food joints at Ram Mandir Square.

Locals squarely blame police for the problem. Acquaintance of PCR personnel with liquor shop owners allows them to let off habitual drunkards who not only consume near the spot but sometimes use open spaces near residential areas where they end up creating nuisance. This is a recurring problem in areas like Jayadev Vihar which is close to the slums.

“Locals are apprehensive of backlash by drunkards and the problem is not reported to police,” said a resident.

For residents of Cuttack Road, such nuisance by people frequenting the bars is a serious issue as local police remains conveniently oblivious to the problem.

​Recently, an anti-social under influence of alcohol rammed his car with another four-wheeler near a bar on Wednesday evening. When the victim protested, the man and his associate manhandled him.

“If there was regular patrolling by the PCR vans in residential areas, such nuisance can be avoided but the cops are not interested,” said a local.