Unified mobile app of 'Mo Cycle' soon in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Mo Cycle service will now have only one unified mobile application for the convenience of users in the city.

​The service, taken over by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) from Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) last year, is being managed and coordinated by three vendors - Hero Hexi, Yaana and Yulu.

A person seeking to avail the public bicycle sharing (PBS) service was required to download applications of Mo Cycle as well as the Hexi, Yaana or Yulu.

Officials of BMC said all these mobile applications will be merged into one and the users will be able to avail the service of all three vendors from a common app instead of downloading multiple applications.

Apart from poor maintenance of cycles and encroachment of cycle tracks, number of applications required to be installed in phones was another reason for lack of response to the service in the city after its launching in November 2018.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the common application of Mo Cycle will be launched by February. The number of users has been increased from 6,460 in the last quarter to 6,699.

While the BMC has launched a drive to clear encroachment from the cycle tracks, two major cycle tracks - from Sishu Bhawan to Vani Vihar and Patia Square to KIIT via Infocity - will be provided more cycles, he informed.

A total 2,000 cycles, 500 each from Yulu and Yaana and 1,000 from Hexi, had been included in the fleet though some of them have been damaged.