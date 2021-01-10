Bindu Sagar cleaning project launched

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday launched the Clean Bindu Sagar initiative that aims at reviving and transforming the largest water body in the Capital city into a spiritual and tourist hotspot laced with modern amenities.

The Chief Minister, who inaugurated the initiative through video-conference, said Bindu Sagar is linked with all pilgrimage centres in the country and is a symbol of national integration. “We should all come forward in lending a hand to clean and preserve the holy lake”, he said. The Union Minister said Bindu Sagar is one of the oldest lakes and latest technology is being used to clean it up.

“We had earlier requested the Odisha government to take up the project”, he said.Pradhan said guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national movement for Swachh Bharat, the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) campus in Bhubaneswar along with the State government will implement the project to revive the oldest and largest water body in the Capital City.

Vice Chancellor of ICT AB Pandit said the technology was used in cleaning up a lake in Maharashtra. In about three to four weeks time, people can see change in colour of the water in the lake, he said.

Official sources said Rs 70 lakh from the Indian Oil CSR fund is being invested for the initiative. ICT-IOC along with the Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC) will implement the project. Four pumping systems along with hydrodynamic cavitation reactor will be used around Bindu Sagar to make the water clean and increase the aesthetic value of the lake.

The government has started implementing the ambitious Ekamra Kshetra heritage project which was announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2019. The project involves comprehensive development of the Lingaraj temple and its periphery covering 66 acre land. Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, Works Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Minister of State for Science and Technology Ashok Chandra Panda, Chairman of IOC SM Vaidya and Rajya Sabha Member Raghunath Mohapatra were present.