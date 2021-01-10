Despite Covid, 2021-22 budget may touch Rs 1.75L cr

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Despite the State government’s assessment that Odisha’s economy will contract by around 9 per cent in 2020-21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the budget for 2021-22 is likely to be bigger than the previous year.

The State government had placed budget proposals of Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2020-21. Amidst the pandemic, supplementary budget of Rs 11,200 crore was placed by the government in November 2020. The budget for 2021-22, however, is likely to be around Rs 1.75 lakh crore taking into consideration the Covid-19 situation. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari has started pre-budget exercise and consulted former finance ministers, experts and other stakeholders in two phases on Friday.

Knowledgeable sources maintained that receipts from all sectors except liquor, petrol and diesel and mines have contracted during the year though things have now started to turn around. However, there is no certainty regarding the State’s share in Central taxes and grants-in-aid from the Centre for the next year. Both the State’s share in Central taxes and grants-in-aid were slashed in 2020-21 because of the pandemic.

Official sources maintained that as the economy is yet to stabilise and still recovering, it will be hazardous to predict the growth rate for 2021-22, but it will be better than 2020-21. In the midst of the pandemic, receipts from liquor targeted at Rs 5200 crore has been satisfactory and is likely to cross the target by the end of the fiscal. Besides, receipts from sectors other than GST have been Rs 8,357 crore, which is a positive sign. However, the government had to incur heavy loans of Rs 25,000 crore during the financial year to run the economy during the pandemic.

The share in Central taxes was estimated at Rs 36,200 crore during the year while grants-in aid was expected at Rs 32,000 crore. Sources maintained that the shortfall has been nearly Rs 10,000 crore from both these sectors. Former finance minister Panchanan Kanungo said that despite Covid situation, the budget size is bound to increase because of inflation. He said the State government should not go for more loan and make provisions according to income which is going to improve slowly during the year.

He said infrastructure, irrigation, education, health and farm sector should be given importance. Another former finance minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadei, however, said that the State government should go for more loans to support the budget. He said despite the pandemic, the tax and non-tax revenue of the government is on the rise and may achieve the target fixed for 2020-21. The State government had set a target of Rs 38,350 crore tax revenue and Rs 17,650 non-tax revenue for 2020-21.