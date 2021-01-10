STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jailed criminal lands in police dragnet again by bragging about his crimes

A criminal, lodged in Jharpada jail on charges of robbery, has landed in further trouble by bragging about the crimes he committed in the past.

Published: 10th January 2021 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  A criminal, lodged in Jharpada jail on charges of robbery, has landed in further trouble by bragging about the crimes he committed in the past. Police has taken him on two-day remand for questioning in connection with a loot and murder case that took place in Nayapalli in July last year.

The accused, Narayan Mohanty of Polasara, was arrested by Khandagiri police in August last year on charges of robbery and lodged at Special Jail in Jharpada here. Police had arrested Mohanty and his two associates on August 12  for snatching the mobile phone and wallet of a person after attacking him with a sword. Police had also apprehended a woman for receiving stolen goods from them.

Nayapalli police suspected that he had attacked a 70-year-old woman at her house in IRC Village on July 26 last year and robbed off her gold chain before fleeing. He had been questioned back then but no evidence was found against him. 

Recently, the accused was bragging about the offences he committed in the past in front of other prisoners inside the jail when one of the inmates informed police about his involvement in the IRC Village crime.
Mohanty told other inmates that he was purchasing expensive gifts for his female friend with the booty earned from the stolen articles. 

“An application was filed in the court to take the accused on remand. He has been brought on two-day remand for further investigation in the case registered by Nayapalli police,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash. The police have also detained an associate of Mohanty and his interrogation is on. The victim, Tulasi Mishra, was seriously injured in the attack by Mohanty and later tested positive for Covid-19. She succumbed on August 1 last year.

