War of words marks launching ceremony

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The increasing friction between the ruling BJD and BJP was reflected on Saturday at the function to launch the Clean Bindu Sagar initiative with Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and Minister of State for Science and Technology Ashok Chandra Panda indulging in a war of words over timely completion of projects.

Criticising the State government in her speech, Sarangi said all the announcements are not implemented and at times forgotten. She said there are several ponds in Ekamra Kshetra, but the government had not initiated any step to clean them. Now because of the Centre’s initiative, Bindu Sagar is going to be cleaned, she added.

Stating that there should be coordination between the Centre and the State government to complete projects within the stipulated period of four months, Sarangi said the Centre always emphasises on coordination. “Wherever there is coordination, there is success”, she said. Panda, however, hit back by stating that the Bindu Sagar work will be completed in four weeks and not in four months.

“I don’t want to play politics over the remarks of Sarangi but want to assure that the project will be completed within four weeks against the target of four months,” he said. Giving a detailed list of work undertaken in Ekamra Kshetra by the State government including cleaning of Kedar Gouri pond, the Minister said the heritage market near Lingaraj temple, beautification of Bindu Sagar have been taken up because of the initiative of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The Centre had assured to provide Rs 5 crore for development of Dhauli, but sanctioned only `1 crore, Panda said and added that the State government completed the project by providing ` five crore. However, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was on the dais, said there is urban body polls. “When Sarangi starts and Panda replies, how can you avoid slogan shouting by the workers,” he said.