Two tonne banned plastic items seized, Rs 50,000 fine imposed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The enforcement squad of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday raided a godown at Aiginia square here and seized two tonne of banned plastic items. BMC officials also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the owner of the godown ‘Sahu Traders’.

A notice has also been served on the owner for violating the government order. “The raid was conducted by the South-West Zone enforcement squad with the help of Central Enforcement Squad, Times Security team and other officials of the BMC,” said an official from the civic body. He said the seized items included polythene bags, disposable glasses and thermocol cutlery.

The godown owner has been warned and in the second instance, he will be penalised with Rs one lakh fine and his godown will be seized. An FIR will also be lodged against him for necessary action as per law, BMC officials said.