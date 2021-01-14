Body of minor boy found

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The body of a six-year-old differently-abled boy was found under mysterious circumstances from a pond near his house under Khandapada police limits in Nayagarh district on Wednesday.

Police said the minor boy went missing from his house on Tuesday evening and a search operation was launched to trace him. The boy’s body was recovered from the pond on the day.

The boy’s parents told the police that he had also gone missing two years back and was found near the same pond.

A case has been registered under Section 363 (kidnapping) of IPC. The boy’s body has been sent for postmortem and the exact reason behind his death can be ascertained after receiving the report, said Nayagarh SP Siddharth Kataria. Further investigation is on.