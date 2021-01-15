STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Battery of charges against conman over kidney donors fraud

However, Nanda produced a fake Orissa High Court order stating that a donor who is not related to the recipient can also give his/her kidney.

Doctors

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A battery of cases have been registered against a 32 year-old resident of Kendrapara who is accused of cheating a number of people seeking kidney donors and swindling over Rs 25 lakh from them over the last two years. 

The accused, Himanshu Bhusan Nanda, was found to have produced a fake Orissa High Court order to defraud the needy persons. Ashok Kumar Nayak, a complainant of Rangamatia, is the latest to charge Nanda with taking over Rs 18 lakh from him between 2019 and 2020 with a promise to arrange a kidney donor, but to no avail.

According to Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act and Rules, for transplantation of a kidney donor must be related to the patient. If there are no first relatives, the recipient and donor are required to seek special permission from the government appointed authorisation committee and appear before it to prove that the motive of donation is purely out of altruism or affection for the recipient.

However, Nanda produced a fake Orissa High Court order stating that a donor who is not related to the recipient can also give his/her kidney. This apart, the accused produced fake pathology reports and used names of different hospitals to lure the recipients and convince them that he will successfully arrange kidney donors for them. A case has been registered.

Another patient’s daughter Diptimayee Sahoo had lodged a complaint at Laxmisagar police station against Nanda on Wednesday on similar charges. Sahoo’s mother is undergoing dialysis at a hospital in the Capital. Nanda had taken Rs 3.19 lakh from them in installments for arranging a kidney donor.

A day before, a resident of IRC Village Pratap Chandra Mishra, lodged a complaint with Nayapalli police against Nanda alleging that the conman assured him a kidney donor for Rs 10 lakh and had taken Rs 5.5 lakh advance from him in 2019. He, however, did not execute the deal. 

A case was registered under Sections 420, 468 and 471 of IPC and Nanda was apprehended on Tuesday.  
Police said Nanda was staying in Pipili and also worked at a private hospital in the Capital city in the past.

