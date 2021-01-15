STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP seeks Guv help over PMAY scam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday sought the intervention of Governor Ganeshi Lal into the alleged irregularities in selection of beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the flagship rural housing scheme of the Centre.

A delegation of the party comprising  national spokesperson Sambit Patra, State BJP president Samir Mohanty, MLAs, and other State unit functionaries met the Governor and submitted a memorandum. “We apprised the Governor about the rampant corruption in rural housing scheme in the State and how ineligible people are cornering the benefit intended for the poor and homeless.

The twin murder of two BJP leaders in Mahanga is the direct fallout of their exposure of the corrupt practices in beneficiary selection,” Patra said. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the housing scheme to fulfil his promise of ‘Housing for All’ by 2022. Odisha is way behind other states in meeting the target as the scheme eluded actual beneficiaries due to malpractices in selection, he added.

Alleging that a majority of the beneficiaries are not eligible but covered under the scheme as the selection is made here on party lines, he said, “We requested the Governor to use his good office to ensure that the benefit of the welfare scheme reached people eligible for houses. He assured us to do his best”.

Mohanty said the delegation also apprised the Governor that rampant irregularities in the scheme is creating a law and order situation as people have started voicing their protest. He said the BJP will continue its fight against the PMAY scam.

