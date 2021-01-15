Petrol, diesel prices record high in Capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Petrol and diesel prices have hit a record high in the State Capital. While petrol price climbed to Rs 85.35 per litre on Thursday as against Rs 85.09 a litre on Wednesday, diesel price touched Rs 81.57 per litre on the day as compared to Rs 81.29 a litre yesterday.

Utkal Petroleum Dealers’ Association said the price of petrol has risen by Rs 13.48 per litre and diesel by Rs 13.62 a litre in Bhubaneswar from April last year. They attributed the surge in prices of petrol and diesel to Centre’s decision to increase the excise duty and State government’s move to hike the value added tax (VAT). While the Centre increased the excise duty on a litre of petrol by Rs 10 on May 6 last year, the total tax has now increased to Rs 32.98.

Similarly, Rs 13 per litre excise duty on diesel was increased during the same period taking the total tax to Rs 31.83, said the association’s general secretary Sanjay Lath. In May last year, the State Government increased the VAT on petrol by Rs 3.14 per litre and Rs 1.02 on diesel. The total VAT now charged on petrol is Rs 20 per litre and Rs 17.20 on a litre of diesel.

Sources said the international prices for per barrel crude oil is about 52 dollars but people are forced to shell out more money due to the increase in taxes. Hit by the diesel price hike, members of the all Odisha Bus Owners Association said they are not in favour of the price rise and resultant hike in bus fares. “We do not encourage hike in bus fare as this would result in decline in passenger footfall and our expenditures also go up”, said association spokesperson Debashish Nayak.