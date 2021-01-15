Tata Power opens all women customer care

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: TP Central Odisha Distribution limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and State government, inaugurated its second ‘all women customer care centre’ in Puri on Thursday. The centre was inaugurated by Puri Deputy Collector Itishree Nayak in the presence of TPCODL’s senior officials and the women employees.

TPCODL said it is making attempts to make women financially independent by providing them new avenues for growth and development. The call centre will be managed by a team of women officials who are trained to handle a gamut of services like new connection applications, bill payments and addressing to the customers’ queries and complaints.

The new facility is equipped with a queue management system, self help kiosk, feedback tab, among others. “This is one more step that we have taken to empower women. The second all women customer care centre in Puri will TPCODL to strengthen our organisation’s belief in women empowerment. This is an effort to strengthen gender diversity and the centre will provide our customers with easy access to a number of services,” said TPCODL’s Chief Executive Officer, M Shenbagam.