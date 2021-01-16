STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

600 get inoculated as Covid-19 vaccination drive kicks off in Bhubaneswar

No side effect of the vaccine has been reported by any of the beneficiaries so far, said a public health official.

Published: 16th January 2021 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

A frontline worker being administered COVID vaccine at MKCG Hospital in Berhampur. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

A frontline worker being administered COVID vaccine at MKCG Hospital in Berhampur. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid-19 vaccination drive kicked off in the city on Saturday at six session sites where 600 people are getting inoculated with the first dose of Covaxin.

The drive was rolled out at the session site in Capital Hospital and was simultaneously launched at Unit-IV Urban Community Health Centre, Municipal Corporation Hospital at Old Town, AIIMS, KIIMS, and SUM.

Healthcare workers, mostly from DMET and Ayush, along with employees of Integrated Child Development Services and BMC sanitation wing were vaccinated on a priority basis.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said around 100 registered frontline workers were administered the vaccine doses by 12 noon.

“Around 21,500 frontline workers of state government along with 5,000 central government staff will be vaccinated in the first phase. We, however, have received doses for 9,000 persons initially which we are planning to complete within a week,” Chaudhary said and added that more session sites will be set up
to expedite the drive.

The civic body and health officials installed banners and posters at the session sites to raise awareness that vaccination is safe and effective in containing the spread of novel coronavirus.

Those administered with the vaccine said it has created a sense of security among them and they now feel protected from the virus.

“There was no side effect of the virus on me, rather I feel protected after getting its first dose. As many people have lost their lives after contracting the virus, everyone, especially those on the frontline in fighting the pandemic, should join the vaccination drive without any delay,” said additional director of medical education and training Umakant Satpathy after getting the first dose of the vaccine at Unit-IV UCHC.

“People must not believe in the rumors. When our scientists have dedicated their lives to develop this vaccine, it is very much obvious that it will help mankind,” said Upagupt Mohanty, another DMET official after his inoculation.

Observation rooms have been set up at each site to appropriately manage the situation if anyone faces any problem after vaccination, said a public health official at the Unit-IV UCHC and added that no side effect of the vaccine has been reported by any of the beneficiaries so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Odisha vaccination Covaxin COVID vaccine
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp