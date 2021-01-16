STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Commerce stream to open in 30 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas

The OAV initiative of Odisha is one of its kind where English medium Class X CBSE pattern teaching is provided in block areas.

Published: 16th January 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

A classroom in Montessori School, Vijayawada being cleaned as the government prepares to resume classes from Monday

Representational image (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The School and Mass Education department has decided to introduce Commerce stream at higher secondary (Plus Two) level in 30 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) from new academic session 2021-22. Besides, 60 new Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts will be created at these 30 OAVs in the new academic session.

The OAV initiative of Odisha is one of its kind where English medium Class X CBSE pattern teaching is provided in block areas. Earlier, the State government had opened Science stream at higher secondary level in the Adarsha Vidyalayas. In February Budget last year, the government had allocated `400 crore under Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya scheme for establishment of block-level model schools and functioning of existing ones.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Commerce stream Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp