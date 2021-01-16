Commerce stream to open in 30 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education department has decided to introduce Commerce stream at higher secondary (Plus Two) level in 30 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) from new academic session 2021-22. Besides, 60 new Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts will be created at these 30 OAVs in the new academic session.

The OAV initiative of Odisha is one of its kind where English medium Class X CBSE pattern teaching is provided in block areas. Earlier, the State government had opened Science stream at higher secondary level in the Adarsha Vidyalayas. In February Budget last year, the government had allocated `400 crore under Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya scheme for establishment of block-level model schools and functioning of existing ones.