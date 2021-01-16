STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops to take conman on three-day remand  

The conman accused of defrauding needy patients by assuring them kidney donors, will be taken on three-day remand by Nayapalli Police from Saturday.

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The conman accused of defrauding needy patients by assuring them kidney donors, will be taken on three-day remand by Nayapalli Police from Saturday. Himanshu Bhushan Nanda (32) of Kendrapara district was nabbed by Nayapalli police on Tuesday basing on the complaint lodged by a resident of IRC Village Pratap Chandra Mishra in which he alleged that the accused had taken Rs 5.5 lakh advance from him in 2019 to arrange a kidney donor. 

However, he neither arranged a donor nor refunded Mishra’s money.Prior to that, two more similar cases were filed against him in Mancheswar and Laxmisagar police stations and Nanda is accused of swindling over `25 lakh from three victims so far.Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said Nanda will be questioned to find out if any healthcare worker or doctor or anyone else is involved in the crime, to trace his financial trail and ascertain how he made several fake documents to con the victims.

Nanda is also accused of creating a fake Orissa High Court order stating that a donor who is not related to the recipient can also donate his/her kidney. This apart, the accused produced fake pathology reports and used the names of different hospitals to lure the recipients and convince them that he will successfully arrange kidney donors for them.

