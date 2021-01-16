Pradhan seeks support for Ram Mandir

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday called upon the people of the State to cooperate with the construction of a grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya. The Union Minister said that several samitis have launched campaign in different parts of the country to collect donations for construction of the Ram Temple. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Nidhi Samarpan Samiti has taken the lead in this regard in Odisha. The campaign will continue for the next 30 days. Pradhan thanked Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingh Deb and Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal for joining the campaign. Former state BJP president Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo and several other leaders have also contributed to cause.