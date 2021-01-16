STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Seven eateries fined for serving stale food in Bhubaneswar

Special squads in the city are keeping an eye on the use of colour in the food items, officials said.

Published: 16th January 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a surprise raid by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), seven eateries in the Capital city were fined for flouting food safety norms and selling poor quality food to people on Friday.The BMC officials collected a fine of Rs 16,000 from them for not complying with standard food safety norms and also destroyed 60 kg substandard food which included fast food prepared in unhygienic conditions.  BMC officials said display of food licence in front of the kiosk/stall has been mandated for all eateries. The food sellers or vendors under BMC limits who do not have food licence were also instructed to apply for it immediately. 

The seven eateries and food joints where surprise inspection was carried out are the tiffin stall at Ram Mandir, Green Chilly, Khata Mitha, Hotel Sai Krupa, Hotel Maa Tarini, Kuk Doo Koo restaurant and a gupchup stall near the city railway station. “These eateries were flouting the norms and selling very poor quality food which included chicken biryani, rolls, fish, crabs and paneer dishes,” said BMC Food Safety Officer Satyajit Patel, who led the inspection drive.

“The food at these units were stale and unhygienic. The vendors have been fined and issued warning”, Patel said and added that the inspection drive will be intensified in the coming days to safeguard public health. The civic body served notice to the roadside eateries asking them to comply with the norms and maintain the quality of street food as per the norms of Food Safety and Standards Act.

Special squads in the city are keeping an eye on the use of colour in the food items, officials said. The enforcement team also asked the roadside eateries to ensure social distancing norms are followed and large crowds are avoided in front of their stalls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar food safety
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp