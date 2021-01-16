Seven eateries fined for serving stale food in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a surprise raid by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), seven eateries in the Capital city were fined for flouting food safety norms and selling poor quality food to people on Friday.The BMC officials collected a fine of Rs 16,000 from them for not complying with standard food safety norms and also destroyed 60 kg substandard food which included fast food prepared in unhygienic conditions. BMC officials said display of food licence in front of the kiosk/stall has been mandated for all eateries. The food sellers or vendors under BMC limits who do not have food licence were also instructed to apply for it immediately.

The seven eateries and food joints where surprise inspection was carried out are the tiffin stall at Ram Mandir, Green Chilly, Khata Mitha, Hotel Sai Krupa, Hotel Maa Tarini, Kuk Doo Koo restaurant and a gupchup stall near the city railway station. “These eateries were flouting the norms and selling very poor quality food which included chicken biryani, rolls, fish, crabs and paneer dishes,” said BMC Food Safety Officer Satyajit Patel, who led the inspection drive.

“The food at these units were stale and unhygienic. The vendors have been fined and issued warning”, Patel said and added that the inspection drive will be intensified in the coming days to safeguard public health. The civic body served notice to the roadside eateries asking them to comply with the norms and maintain the quality of street food as per the norms of Food Safety and Standards Act.

Special squads in the city are keeping an eye on the use of colour in the food items, officials said. The enforcement team also asked the roadside eateries to ensure social distancing norms are followed and large crowds are avoided in front of their stalls.