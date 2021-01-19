AMRI Hospital joins hand with Bhubaneswar police

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The AMRI Hospital has collaborated with the Commissionerate Police as the health partner for the 32nd National Road Safety Month event in the Twin City.

The hospital has planned to provide 500 first-aid kits to the police and 25 were handed over to the cops on Monday.

​The kits will be utilised by the PCR vans and enforcement teams to act as first responders in case of an emergency.

“A medical check-up camp will be organised by AMRI at traffic auditorium in AG Square for about 100 traffic personnel on Tuesday,” said a traffic officer. On the occasion, AMRI also released a health manual for the police personnel highlighting the health issues faced by them in their daily lives and while performing their duties.

Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi urged the commuters to obey traffic rules to reduce the road accidents and fatalities.

He also inaugurated a ‘May I help you’ desk at traffic police station in AG Square earlier in the day.