Nayagarh minor rape and murder caseaccused to be tried as adult in children’s court

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant development in Nayagarh minor rape and murder case, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday ordered that the accused will be tried as an adult in the children’s court of the district.

As per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, which was amended in view of the Delhi gang-rape (Nirbhaya) case, a child in conflict with law (CCL) between the age of 16 years and 18 years shall be tried as an adult in the children’s court if he is involved in a heinous offence.

A POCSO Court on January 5 had held the accused as a minor and directed his production before JJB in Nayagarh. The accused’s counsel had filed a petition and submitted his birth and school certificates before the court to prove his age which was not objected to by the prosecution.

Meanwhile, the children’s court will hear the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) application for the layered voice analysis (LVA) of the accused. Earlier, the accused had not given his consent for a narco-analysis test and brain mapping.