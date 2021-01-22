TriBeCa Care launches its services in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: TriBeCa Care, a home healthcare company, has launched its specialised care for senior citizens in the city.

“Our aim is to provide homecare to elders including responding to any of their emergencies. We have also partnered with top clinicians in providing high-quality patient care at home,” said co-CEO of the organisation Tamojit Dutta.

“The Tribeca Care team has helped over 25,000 families in the last six years, and we hope to bring the same professionalism and levels of care to the elderly and their families in Bhubaneswar,” another co-CEO Prateep Sen.

According to 2011 census, elderly persons constitute about 9.5 per cent of Odisha’s population. Over 50 per cent of Bhubaneswar’s elderly persons suffer chronic health conditions.

While access to quality healthcare remains expensive, the management of these conditions at home is equally critical but largely unavailable, said TriBeCa officials.TriBeCa provides 24x7 emergency response to help the senior citizens with hospitalisation, home nursing, trained care managers, remote health monitoring and psychological counselling.