Odisha Cricket Association names six for IPL

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : As franchises gear up for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has recommended six players from the State for the season 2021. The auction is set to take place between April and May this year.

The six players are Subhransu Senapati, Rajesh Dhupar, Rajesh Mohanty, Papu Ray, Gourav Choudhury and Tarini Sa. Subhransu and Gourav have been recommended as batsmen, Mohanty and Tarini as medium pacers and Dhupar and Papu as wicket keeper-batsman and tweaker, respectively.

Only two Odia players Biplab Samantaray and Haladhar Das have played in the IPL as OCA nominees though Odia cricketer Pragyan Ojha and Abhishek Rout represented Hyderabad and Maharashtra cricket associations. “Cricket is the most competitive sport in India. We have recommended the names but all depends on their performance to get into IPL squads,” said OCA president Pankaj Mohanty.