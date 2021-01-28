STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cuttack bus terminus: BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab doubtful over project success, ex-MLA hits back

He termed the statement of the veteran Parliamentarian as sad and unfortunate and claimed that the local MP was duly consulted before the site was selected.

Published: 28th January 2021 09:07 AM

BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab

BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Infighting in the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over construction of the bus terminus at Khannagar has come to fore with Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab and former Cuttack-Barabati MLA Debasish Samantaray locking horns on the issue. 

After Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for the construction of the state-of-art bus terminus at Khannagar on Saturday, senior BJD leader and local MP Mahtab on Tuesday said the ‘Google map-aided site selection’ for the project is "ill-conceived".

"I am not aware of the new bus terminus project, the foundation stone for which was laid recently by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The decision has been taken by the Chief Secretary at the secretariat. As far as my knowledge goes, the land for the project has been identified through Google maps. But, the ground reality is different. I am doubtful of successful implementation of the project," said Mahtab.

Expressing dissatisfaction for having not been consulted for the project in his constituency, Mahtab said it would have been better if the locals were taken into confidence before such an important decision was taken to shift the location from Gopalpur to Khannagar, where a library, two temples, a cremation ground and a government school also exist.  

"Around 1,200 buses enter and exit Cuttack city on a daily basis. Where will be the entry and exit points for such a large number of vehicles," questioned the MP.  The retaliation to his statement came from BJD general secretary and former MLA Cuttack-Barabati MLA Debasish Samantaray.

He termed the statement of the veteran Parliamentarian as sad and unfortunate and claimed that the local MP was duly consulted before the site was selected. "It is unfortunate that the sitting party MP is stating his ignorance on the site selection process for the new bus terminal. To my knowledge, the district Collector had apprised the MP about the site. If the MP still says he is unaware, it’s really sad," said Samantray.

He added that the project is a 'perfect gift' of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the people of Cuttack as it will ease the inconvenience faced by commuters. "It is obvious that the people who have encroached upon the land will oppose the pro-people project," said Samantaray. 

The BJP also latched on to Mahtab’s statement and attacked the government over the issue. "We are not opposed to the bus terminal but its feasibility, an issue which is also being raised by their own party MP," said Cuttack district BJP president Prakash Behera.

The government had initially proposed to establish the bus terminus at Gopalpur on 40 acre land, but has now shifted the site to Khannagar where only 10 acre land is available. The shifting of venue, Behera alleged, is a bid to protect the land grabbers at Gopalpur. 
 

TAGS
Bhartruhari Mahtab Khannagar bus terminus Cuttack bus terminus Debasish Samantaray BJD
