'Himalayan black bear, wild dog': Bhubaneswar's Nandankanan zoo to get 18 new guests soon

BHUBANESWAR: The Nandankanan Zoological Park here has received Central Zoo Authority (NZA) nod to bring 18 animals from Aizwal Zoological Park in Mizoram under an exchange programme. The list includes a pair of himalayan black bear and wild dog, three pairs of asian brown tortoise, a pair of Assam macaque and three pairs of stump-tailed macaque.

In exchange, Nandankanan will give two pairs of common peafowl to Aizawl zoological park. Nandankanan officials had sought permission from CZA in this regard on December 23. The move assumes significance as the Nandankanan had lost three bears- two sloth and one himalayan black bear due to various reasons last year.