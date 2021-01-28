Marathon flagged off in Bhubaneswar to create awareness on Glaucoma

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hundreds of fitness enthusiasts participated in Glaucoma Awareness Marathon, organised by Vision Care Centre for Retina, a leading eye clinic here on Tuesday. The marathon with the theme 'Regular eye examination keeps glaucoma at bay', was flagged off from Patia by noted ophthalmologist Dr G Nageswar Rao.

The route of the 17-km marathon was from Patia to Raj Bhawan and back. The top three finishers of the race were given cash prize of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. Prof (Dr) Prasanna Kumar Mohanty, former medical superintendent, Sum Hospital and Srimanta Mishra, founder Vision Care Eye Hospital were among the dignitaries present.