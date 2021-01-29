STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police urges Odisha government to empower constables

Representational image (Photo| EPS,Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As it struggles to strictly enforce the road safety regulations in Twin City, the Commissionerate Police has requested the State government to empower its traffic constables to prosecute the traffic violators.

In a proposal to the government, the Commissionerate Police has pointed out constables form the bulk of the traffic police manpower with only seven per cent officers. The constables shoulder the responsibility of managing traffic and also enforcement of rules but they do not have the power to prosecute violators.

The Twin City has 27 traffic officers and 402 constables. Knowing that constables do not have the power to issue challans for traffic violations, the violators usually misbehave with them. Police said that a proposal for bestowing prosecution powers on traffic constables was sent to the government in September last year and another draft was submitted two weeks back. The government had sought information on how many constables of the Traffic Wing are graduates. The Commissionerate Police has submitted its reply.

The State government has empowered Odisha Police officers in the rank of ASIs and above to prosecute traffic violators under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act for offences like drunken driving, using mobile phone while driving, wrong side driving, riding without helmets, triple riding, not fastening seat belts, jumping red lights, among others.

In 2019, in order to improve the quality of investigation and conviction rate in courts besides, reduce pending cases in police stations, the government had delegated investigating powers on graduate constables.

In another development, as part of the National Road Safety Month observed between January 18 and February 17, Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner will interact with about 1,000 students of a school in Pokhariput area here on Wednesday and create awareness about the traffic rules. The Traffic Wing has also collaborated with some hospitals and NGOs to organise health check-up camps for its personnel in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. 

PROBLEM AREA

  • The Twin City has 27 traffic officers and 402 constables

  • Aware that constables do not have the power to issue challans for traffic violations, the violators usually misbehave with them.

  • Constables shoulder the responsibility of managing traffic and also enforcement of rules but they do not have the power to prosecute violators.

