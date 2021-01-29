Land reclamation plan for Cuttack bus terminal opposed by locals, environmentalists  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district administration's plan for land reclamation from Kathajodi river to construct a six-lane road for the proposed Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) at Khannagar has raised serious concern among environmentalists and locals.

On Wednesday night, over 200 residents of Khannagar took out a rally protesting the possibility of their eviction for construction of the bus terminal and met Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani.

The Collector assured them that no one would be displaced for the proposed CNBT. He said that if required the road would be expanded towards Kathajodi riverside. A survey is on for the six-lane road conversion.

Protesting the plan, convenor of Jala Surakshya Jana Manch Biswabasu Dash said it violates the green laws and will affect free-flow of water in the river. Lakhs of rupees were spent towards erection of boundary wall for construction of bus stand at Gopalpur. And now, the State government shifted the site to Khannagar without considering its feasibility.

It is nothing but a bizarre plan ahead of the urban election, said Dash and threatened to intensify agitation if the administration goes for land reclamation from Kathajodi river.Senior lawyer and environmental activist Pradeep Kumar Patnaik said the foundation laying of the proposed terminal is only an eyewash and to woo voters ahead of the municipal elections.

He added that foundation stones were also laid earlier at Gopalpur and CDA Sector-7. I am doubtful of implementation of the project as the site lacks adequate space. While around 1,200 buses enter and exit Cuttack city on a daily basis, the entry and exit points for such a large number of vehicles on the Ring Road having two railway overhead lines would create problem," he said.

"We will move to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) if the administration tries to reclaim land from the river to pave way for the proposed bus terminal. The Collector has given such an irresponsible statement only to pacify the agitating locals," Patnaik said.