STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Land reclamation plan for Cuttack bus terminal opposed by locals, environmentalists  

Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said to the locals that if required the road would be expanded towards Kathajodi riverside.

Published: 29th January 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

An artist's impression of roposed Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal at Khannagar

An artist's impression of roposed Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal at Khannagar. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district administration's plan for land reclamation from Kathajodi river to construct a six-lane road for the proposed Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) at Khannagar has raised serious concern among environmentalists and locals.

On Wednesday night, over 200 residents of Khannagar took out a rally protesting the possibility of their eviction for construction of the bus terminal and met Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani. 

The Collector assured them that no one would be displaced for the proposed CNBT. He said that if required the road would be expanded towards Kathajodi riverside. A survey is on for the six-lane road conversion.

Protesting the plan, convenor of Jala Surakshya Jana Manch Biswabasu Dash said it violates the green laws and will affect free-flow of water in the river. Lakhs of rupees were spent towards erection of boundary wall for construction of bus stand at Gopalpur. And now, the State government shifted the site to Khannagar without considering its feasibility.

It is nothing but a bizarre plan ahead of the urban election, said Dash and threatened to intensify agitation if the administration goes for land reclamation from Kathajodi river.Senior lawyer and environmental activist Pradeep Kumar Patnaik said the foundation laying of the proposed terminal is only an eyewash and to woo voters ahead of the municipal elections.

He added that foundation stones were also laid earlier at Gopalpur and CDA Sector-7. I am doubtful of implementation of the project as the site lacks adequate space. While around 1,200 buses enter and exit Cuttack city on a daily basis, the entry and exit points for such a large number of vehicles on the Ring Road having two railway overhead lines would create problem," he said.

"We will move to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) if the administration tries to reclaim land from the river to pave way for the proposed bus terminal. The Collector has given such an irresponsible statement only to pacify the agitating locals," Patnaik said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal Cuttack bus terminal Kathajodi river Cuttack land reclamation
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp