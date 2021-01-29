STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Proposed Cuttack bus terminal project challenged in Orissa HC

Social activist Brundaban Das Azad filed the petition expressing surprise as to how, on which basis and under what circumstances, the decision was taken to construct the bus terminal at Khannagar. 

Published: 29th January 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A PIL filed in the Orissa High Court has sought judicial intervention to halt the proposed bus terminal at Khannagar here on the grounds of alleged violation of the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA)’s comprehensive development plan (CDP).

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone of the Netaji Bus Terminal at Khannagar on the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23. The proposed bus terminal to be developed on an area of 12 acre of land belonging to Cuttack Municipal Corporation will have a built up area of 1.18 lakh sqft at a cost of Rs 65 crore. 

City-based social activist Brundaban Das Azad (57) has filed the petition expressing surprise as to how, on which basis and under what circumstances, the decision was taken to construct the bus terminal at Khannagar, which was not among the four locations selected under the CDP.

According to the petition, the proposed land use for CDA area in the CDP-2030 had identified the Khannagar area as residential zone. "As per the CDP, bus terminal and bus depots are permissible in industrial-use zone. Hence, construction of bus terminal in Khannagar is not permissible," the petition contended.

The CDP had proposed relocation of the existing Regional Bus Terminal facilities from Badambadi to decongest the area. Besides, the existing transit terminal - bus facility is inadequate to cater to the present and anticipated demands. In the CDP, four places - Bidanasi, Sikharpur, Choudwar and Nirgundi - were selected for creation of the bus terminal facilities, the petition stated.

Further, as per the CDP, the noise level in Khannagar area is 76 decibel in day time and 71.5 in night time against permissible limit of 75 decibel in day time and 70 decibel in night time. If bus terminal comes up, the decibel level will go up, the petitioner also pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netaji Bus Terminal Cuttack Development Authority Orissa High Court Khannagar bus terminal
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp