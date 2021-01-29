Suffering from anterior encephaloceles, Bhubaneswar baby gets new life after surgery

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 14-month-old baby boy got a new lease of life after the surgeons corrected anterior encephaloceles, a rare condition, in a first-of-its-kind surgery at a private hospital here. The baby was suffering since birth as a portion of his brain had protruded out, covering eyes and nose in the absence of a piece of skull bone.

The surgeons led by eminent neurosurgeon and vice-chancellor of SOA University Prof Ashok Kumar Mahapatra decided to conduct the surgery after the baby was admitted at SUM Hospital for treatment. Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra extended financial help for the baby’s surgery.

Prof Mahapatra said this genetic disorder was found in one in every three lakh live births and was more common in South-East Asian countries. Though rare in India, some cases do occur in the north-eastern states, he said.