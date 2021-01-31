Alumni leads no plastic campaign in Utkal 

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The alumni members of Utkal University are on a mission. They want their alma mater to be free from the harmful impact of single use plastic. And, extending a helping hand in their drive is the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On the occasion of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the civic body and the alumni association members on Saturday launched a campaign to create awareness among students of the university about the environmental hazards of single use plastic. The BMC sanitation workers, association members and university staff also launched a cleanliness drive on the campus on the day. The civic body also engaged its mechanical sweeping machines for the purpose.

“The campaign would be an ongoing programme to make the campus free from single-use plastic. All stakeholders including students, faculty members, shopkeepers, staff and residents of the university led by the alumni will take this drive forward in the coming days,” said BK Patnaik, former Chief Secretary and president of Utkal University Alumni Association.

BMC deputy commissioner for sanitation Suvendu Sahoo also assured all support to the association in this regard and said the efforts of the alumni will also give boost to civic body’s ‘Mu Safaiwala’ campaign that aims to raise awareness on cleanliness and sanitation.

The civic body also donated 10 large dustbins to be put up at different places on the campus of the university. Participants were discouraged to use plastic items such as water bottles, bags, cup, plates, jugs, plastic straws as well as sachets and pencils boxes.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Sabita Acharya, former vice-chancellor Prof Ashok Das and other officials also participated in the drive to encourage the alumni and students.