ASI resumes work at Sari Deula site amid protests  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : AMID resistance from disengaged workers, the Bhubaneswar Circle officials of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) resumed scientific cleaning of the site close to Suka-Sari temple complex on Saturday and further exposed the ancient structure on the north-west corner of Sari temple.

The cleaning was carried out for some inches below the surface of the existing structure which further revealed its shape and contours. But ASI officials said it is too early to predict the nature and age of the structure. The structure was exposed on Wednesday and officials presume it to be the remains of a subsidiary shrine of the ornate Sari temple.

Earlier in the day, a group of disengaged workers of the ASI prevented the officials concerned from cleaning the area leading to a scuffle between them. Lingaraj Police rushed to the spot and arrested three of them following which work could start in the afternoon. “Amid the agitations, we have not been able to do much work at the site. But we will resume cleaning of the area on Monday,” said Malik.