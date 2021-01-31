Idol theft gang busted, 4 from Rajasthan held

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Police on Saturday arrested four Rajasthan natives for allegedly stealing idols of deities from the 13th century Daksha Prajapati temple in Khurda’s Banapur area in December last year.

Banapur police also seized nine idols, four ingots, three mobile phones, one Aadhaar card and an air bag from accused Mukesh Chandra Meena, Kailash Meena and Manoj Meena of Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district and Chuttan of Karauli district.

Police said the accused often visited Odisha in the past. They posed as labourers engaged in installation of electricity poles and managed to establish local contacts at different places in five to six districts. On the pretext of installing electricity poles, they used to visit different places to familiarise themselves with the localities, conduct recce of the temples and plan thefts. The accused had earlier stolen precious idols from various temples in the State.

On December 21, 2020, the miscreants entered the sanctum sanctorum of the temple by breaking open the locks of three doors and decamped with 22 idols. Police had registered a case under Sections 380 and 457 of IPC. Various teams led by Banapur inspector Sanjay Patnaik were formed to investigate into the case. Police had scanned the CCTV footage of the nearby areas and collected some vital leads about the suspects.

Sources said the accused had come in a car from Rajasthan and fled Odisha after committing the theft. They had also stolen two motorcycles from Khurda before targeting the temple. The four reportedly came back to Khurda a few days back. “Kailash was apprehended from Barunei area following which his three associates were nabbed. One of their associates is a native of Cuttack district and is absconding.

Initial investigation suggests that they were targeting temples having free access or security lapses,” said Banapur police. The accused revealed that they could not carry all the stolen idols with them and disposed of some of them in nearby areas. Some of the stolen idols were melted into ingots. “The stolen idols left behind by the accused were seized from bushes near Goshala ground on Jatni-Khurda Road. Further investigation is on,” said the officer.