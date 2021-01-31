STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Idol theft gang busted, 4 from Rajasthan held

Police on Saturday arrested four Rajasthan natives for allegedly stealing idols of deities from the 13th century Daksha Prajapati temple in Khurda’s Banapur area in December last year.

Published: 31st January 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Police on Saturday arrested four Rajasthan natives for allegedly stealing idols of deities from the 13th century Daksha Prajapati temple in Khurda’s Banapur area in December last year.
Banapur police also seized nine idols, four ingots, three mobile phones, one Aadhaar card and an air bag from accused Mukesh Chandra Meena, Kailash Meena and Manoj Meena of Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district and Chuttan of Karauli district. 

Police said the accused often visited Odisha in the past. They posed as labourers engaged in installation of electricity poles and managed to establish local contacts at different places in five to six districts. On the pretext of installing electricity poles, they used to visit different places to familiarise themselves with the localities, conduct recce of the temples and plan thefts. The accused had earlier stolen precious idols from various temples in the State.

On December 21, 2020, the miscreants entered the sanctum sanctorum of the temple by breaking open the locks of three doors and decamped with 22 idols. Police had registered a case under Sections 380 and 457 of IPC. Various teams led by Banapur inspector Sanjay Patnaik were formed to investigate into the case. Police had scanned the CCTV footage of the nearby areas and collected some vital leads about the suspects. 

Sources said the accused had come in a car from Rajasthan and fled Odisha after committing  the theft. They had also stolen two motorcycles from Khurda before targeting the temple. The four reportedly came back to Khurda a few days back. “Kailash was apprehended from Barunei area following which his three associates were nabbed. One of their associates is a native of Cuttack district and is absconding.

Initial investigation suggests that they were targeting temples having free access or security lapses,” said Banapur police. The accused revealed that they could not carry all the stolen idols with them and disposed of some of them in nearby areas. Some of the stolen idols were melted into ingots. “The stolen idols left behind by the accused were seized from bushes near Goshala ground on Jatni-Khurda Road. Further investigation is on,” said the officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp