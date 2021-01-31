STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Showcasing women empowerment  

When it comes to tribal heritage, the annual Adivasi Mela is the oldest and most awaited event of the Capital City’s cultural calendar. 

Published: 31st January 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors buying tribal products at Adivasi Mela in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

When it comes to tribal heritage, the annual Adivasi Mela is the oldest and most awaited event of the Capital City's cultural calendar. Every year, the Adivasi Ground in Bhubaneswar plays host to hundreds of tribals from all over the State, who bring along with them a slice of their lives to the fair that is being hosted by the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare department.

This year, besides tribal heritage of Odisha - which is home to 62 tribes and 13 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups  (PVTGs) -  women empowerment is the highlight of the fortnight-long Mela. Showcasing the entrepreneurial skills of tribal women folk, around 90 stalls have come up at the Adivasi Ground which has  been turned into a tribal village replete with haats (market place). On display are some of the State’s exquisite tribal crafts, handloom, forest produce, herbs, spices and household articles.

As many as 270 tribal women members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) from different parts of the State are participating in the fair.  “The focus this year is on the tribal women producer groups who were severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. While in the previous years, the sellers were from mixed backgrounds, this year women of genuine producer groups have been given a chance to market their products,” said Secretary of the department Ranjana Chopra.  

With demand for their products remaining high among urban dwellers, the tribal women have been witnessing an average  business of Rs 10 lakh every day since the fair was inaugurated on January 26. Interestingly, of the 90 stalls, 80 are accepting cash-less transactions.  “The fair is being held in a hybrid mode this year and against usual 450 stalls, only 90 have come up this time to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols. We are expecting sales to cross Rs 2 crore in the weekend,” said AB Ota, Director of SCSTRTI. 

He added that the participating women are being provided daily wages of a semi-skilled labour of around Rs 350. Owing to the Covid-19 situation, crowd has been regulated at the Mela. “Online registration through the Adivasi Mela website and offline registration at the spot is mandatory for entry into the venue and only 3,000 visitors are allowed inside.

The Adivasi Ground roughly has a capacity to accommodate 7,500 people. But, we are ensuring that at any  given point of time, the crowd is not more than 50 per cent of the capacity,” said Chopra.  The fair is open from 11 am to 7 pm and would continue till February 9.

