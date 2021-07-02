STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CCTV footage catches home guard assaulting boy for keeping shop open in Bhubaneshwar

In the CCTV video, home guard AK Biswal of PCR-29 can be seen chiding the boy for keeping his shop open, proceeding to kick him repeatedly.

Published: 02nd July 2021 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said the home guard has been placed under suspension and a detailed enquiry has been started.

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said the home guard has been placed under suspension and a detailed enquiry has been started. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Commissionerate police, whose motto, ‘We care, we dare’ implies dealing with people in a humane manner while fighting crime with an iron fist, was left red-faced after the CCTV footage of a home guard assaulting a minor boy for keeping his shop open beyond relaxation hours in the city went viral on social media. 

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 3 pm. In the video, the home guard AK Biswal of PCR-29 can be seen chiding the boy for keeping his shop open. He then starts kicking the boy repeatedly. As if this was not enough, two other personnel present on the spot also took away some articles from the shop in the PCR van. Police said initial investigation suggests the incident took place in Kesura, on the outskirts of the city. 

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said the home guard has been placed under suspension and an officer of Additional DCP rank directed to conduct a detailed enquiry into the matter. The officer investigating the incident visited the spot on Thursday and will submit a report on the matter to the DCP on Friday. 

Usually a PCR van has four police personnel including the driver. The police are investigating who were on duty along with Biswal when the incident took place. More police personnel may be suspended over the incident in the coming days. 

This is not the first such incident during lockdown. Jharsuguda additional tehsildar Jobita Tirkey had drawn flak last month for allegedly assaulting a fruit vendor for keeping his shop open after permissible time limit. This apart, a sub-inspector and a constable were placed under suspension by Jagatsinghpur SP R Prakash last year for assaulting people on the streets during lockdown. 

