Three held in Bhubaneshwar for assaulting woman police officer

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate police arrested a woman along with her son and daughter for allegedly attacking a lady sub-inspector at Lingaraj police station on June 30, 2021. Police said Sushree Subhankari Senapati had lodged a complaint against her husband Amit Swaroop Mohapatra alleging he was harassing her for dowry.

Lingaraj police station sub-inspector Jyoshnamayi Baral was questioning both Sushree and Amit on Wednesday when his mother Anita and Adyasa arrived at the police station. Amit, his mother and sister then reportedly assaulted the sub-inspector but she was rescued by her colleagues.