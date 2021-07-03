Apartment in Bhubaneswar declared micro-containment zone after emergence of COVID cluster

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday declared one more apartment block as micro-containment zone besides, sealing a park and a market to check spread of Covid infection.

Block E of Gymkhana Palm Heights Apartments at Sampur under Ward no 23 has been declared as a micro-containment zone following a cluster outbreak.

As per the BMC order, residents of the block are restricted from leaving the containment zone and no outsider would be allowed inside till further orders.

The civic body will supply essential items and medicines to the residents of the block.BMC also closed the VSS Nagar market for an indefinite period and sealed the Ekamra park of Horticulture wing that was reopened for public without any official order.

With the daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) remaining below 5 per cent for last two days, BMC officials said they have intensified enforcement measures to keep the transmission in check.

The city reported 345 new cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours. However, with 7,059 tests being carried out in this period the daily TPR remained at 4.88 per cent.

Earlier on Thursday, BMC and police had sealed Big Bazaar and Vishal Megamart at Nayapalli for opening their establishments in violation of the lockdown guidelines.

Clusters re-emerging in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Detection of fresh cases in clusters has prompted the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to declare four buildings as micro-containment zones.

While three buildings are in Matrubhumi Lane at Darghabazar, another is in Christ College Lane.

Seven new Covid cases were detected in Matrubhumi Lane and four from Christ College Lane.

Meanwhile, the enforcement wing of CMC imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on a bride’s family for holding marriage ceremony at Jhanjir Mangala in gross violation of Covid guidelines.

Though the Covid guidelines permit maximum of 25 people in a marriage function, around 500 people were present at the ceremony.