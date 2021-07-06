STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation warns people of action if premises are found unclean

Entomologists said that the dengue situation can be brought under control immediately if preventive measures are followed properly.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As parts of the Capital City are in the grip of dengue, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday warned that it will issue notices and take appropriate action against people not keeping their premises clean.Five cases of dengue were reported from Niladri Vihar and Sailashree Vihar in the last 24 hours, taking the official figure to nine. The actual figure, however, is suspected to be more as at least 20 more persons including 12 from slums have been found infected with the disease after tests in private labs.

With the situation deteriorating in parts of Sailashree Vihar and Niladri Vihar, Chandrasekharpur and BDA Colony, a State-level entomological team visited the affected areas to take stock of the situation and suggested a slew of measures including fogging, immediate lifting of garbage and door-to-door surveillance. BMC officials who assisted the team said that an anti-dengue fogging drive will be launched in the affected areas to eliminate breeding of mosquitoes to prevent any vector-borne diseases during the monsoon period.

“Despite repeated requests some households are not clearing garbage or stagnant water from their premises. When rain water stagnates at one place, mosquitoes breed. People are also not allowing BMC staff to inspect their premises. Under such circumstances, we have decided to issue notices to such households and take appropriate action against them,” said BMC North Zonal Deputy Commissioner Purandar Nanda.

Entomologists said that the situation can be brought under control immediately if preventive measures are followed properly. They instructed BMC to give special focus on slums, especially Harekhrushnanagar and Sitanathnagar in the north zone where outbreak of the infection has put 900 families in risk.BMC officials said that cases detected through ELISA tests in three government testing centers at RMRC, AIIMS and Capital Hospital are considered valid and urged those testing positive for the infection in private labs to get their test done again in any of these three centres. 

