CM Naveen approves fire service station in AIIMS in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday approved a proposal to open a fire service station on the premises of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), a station officer along with 10 fire personnel will be appointed at the station. The government has already created the posts.

The Chief Minister said it will strengthen fire security measures in the prestigious medical institute of the country. Fire stations have already been set up in three medical colleges and hospitals - SCB, MKCG and VIMSAR- in the State.