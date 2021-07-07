STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM’s Awaas+ plea to divert attention from housing scam: BJP

In order to identify the eligibility of households which did not figure in the PWL, Awaas+ survey was conducted by the states in 2018-19.

Published: 07th July 2021 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The State government’s request to the Centre for opening the Awaas+ window for a month for data migration of eligible beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) has come in for sharp criticism from the BJP.

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has once again proved that his government is inefficient as it could not capture data of eligible beneficiaries even after three years and five extensions for data migration, the last date being March 7, 2019,” BJP State general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan told mediapersons here on Tuesday.

With the objective to provide ‘housing for all’ in the rural areas by the year 2022, the Centre had issued comprehensive guidelines to all states in 2017 for inclusion of all eligible households in the permanent wait list (PWL) of PMAY-G as per the housing deprivation parameters included in the Socio Economic Caste Census, 2011.

In order to identify the eligibility of households which did not figure in the PWL, Awaas+ survey was conducted by the states in 2018-19. The initial deadline for this survey was March 31, 2018 which was later extended four times till March 7, 2019. Special windows on Awaas+ were opened for registrations of the households affected by the cyclones, floods in some states including Odisha.

Harichandan said the State had completed the registration of 45,903 households using Awaas+ mobile application as on March 7, 2019. The State submitted a proposal for allocation of a target of 3.89 lakh houses to it as a special project under PMAY-G to cater to the needs of households affected by cyclone Fani. 

As these affected households were not registered in PWL of PMAY-G and also not in the Awaas+ database, the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) allowed a special window of 15 days from August 27 to September 10, 2019, to register these households in 14 Fani-affected districts. The window was opened for another 15 days till October 9, 2019 and the State captured 13,20,945 households in Awaas+ database. 

The State has already been allocated a target of 8,17,513 houses from the finalised Awaas+ list for 2021-22. The Centre has intimated the State that the special window has been closed and it will be opened only in case of natural calamities.

The CM’s Monday letter to the Prime Minister for inclusion of six lakh households of districts not affected by cyclone Fani is a diversionary tactic to deflect the attention from the rural housing scam exposed by the Central team, the BJP leader said.  

